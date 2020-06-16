Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Rajasthan Cong to Felicitate Corona Warriors on Rahul Gandhi's Birthday

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 06:22 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Rajasthan Cong to Felicitate Corona Warriors on Rahul Gandhi's Birthday

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress will honour corona warriors at the district and block-level on the occasion of party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday on June 19.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said doctors, nurses and the para medical staff will be felicitated with PPE kits and masks.

Also Read | DDMA Exempts Govt Functionaries, Staff Members From 7-Day Home Quarantine After Inter-State Travel: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

He said during this time, the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus will be strictly followed.

"Medical personnel are supporting all of us in fighting the coronavirus pandemic so it becomes our responsibility to honour their services," Pilot said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement