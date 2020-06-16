India News | Rajasthan Cong to Felicitate Corona Warriors on Rahul Gandhi's Birthday

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress will honour corona warriors at the district and block-level on the occasion of party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday on June 19.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said doctors, nurses and the para medical staff will be felicitated with PPE kits and masks.

He said during this time, the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus will be strictly followed.

"Medical personnel are supporting all of us in fighting the coronavirus pandemic so it becomes our responsibility to honour their services," Pilot said.

