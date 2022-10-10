Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday targeted the Congress in the state, saying the Ashok Gehlot government has failed on every front and his party is "number one" in making false promises.

Under his leadership, the state is "on top in atrocities against women, corruption, inflation, diesel-petrol prices, expensive electricity and (exam) paper leaks", the senior BJP leader said while addressing a gathering at a status unveiling programme in Churu district's Bambu village.

"These people (Congress) are also number one in making false promises," she said, claiming that the state government has not fulfilled its farm loan waiver promises in its four years.

While the state is lagging behind in development, ministers of the Congress government and the party's MLAs are in the race to become chief minister, she alleged.

Recently, a political crisis broke out in the state with the Congress' move to hold its legislature party meeting at the chief minister's residence on September 25.

It was seen as an exercise to change the chief minister prior to the Congress president's elections for which Gehlot was the front runner. Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot was among the main contenders for the chief minister's post.

Raje said that state government for its failures blames the Centre, which has actually set new records in development in the country.

The BJP got 120 seats in the 2003 Rajasthan assembly polls and 163 seats in 2013 elections, now "we have to cross the figure for which we have to work hard", she said.

Polls of the 200-member Rajasthan assembly is due next year.

