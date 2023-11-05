Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, asking him to "explain" liquor policy 'scam' to the country which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, in which two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are in judicial custody.

Taking potshots at the AAP national convenor for being a very big leader, Randhawa said while speaking to ANI,He (Arvind Kejriwal) is a very big leader. First, he should answer the country about the liquor scam going on in Delhi. He should answer why his ministers and MPs are in jail. I am against the ED and the CBI, but they (the AAP) also have something to answer.".

Former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in connection with the case.

Terming Kejriwal an "over-ambitious" leader, the Congress leader said, "The Supreme Court said it (liquor excise scam), now what is remaining".

"His statements--fighting elections in every state, returning from there with a forfeited deposit, and then saying that they are a national party--are because he likes to stay on social media very much...", the Congress leader said.

CM Kejriwal targeted both the BJP-led Centre and Congress party, claiming that everyone wants to join the Aam Admi Party, which, according to him, is offering hope to them.

"I can say this with the challenge that Congress and BJP are smaller organisations than the AAP. They are not even the 10th part of the size of the Aam Aadmi Party," CM Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering in Haryan's Rohtak.

The AAP convenor argued that an organisation is formed when people have hopes from that organisation.

"If the Congress or the BJP would go to any village and ask people to join them, no one would come forward. But when an AAP worker goes to a village and asks people to join them, even the children in every house say that they want to join the AAP. Why?" Kejriwal asked. (ANI)

