Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], January 30 (ANI): Congress leader Manvendra Singh Jasol's car met with an accident on Tuesday that claimed the life of his wife, Chitra Singh, while Singh and his son Hamir Singh were injured in the crash, police said.

The incident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Former Barmer MP Manvendra Singh is the son of late BJP leader Jaswant Singh.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said that former MP Manvendra Singh was going from Delhi to Jaipur along with his family.

"Manvendra Singh himself was driving the car. His wife was sitting next to him. Hamir Singh and driver Dinesh were sitting in the back seat. His car collided with a culvert near Khushpuri village. His wife, Chitra Singh, died in this, and the injured are being treated in a private hospital in Alwar," ASP Singh said.

Doctor JS Solanki said that Singh has sustained a chest injury, but he is conscious.

"Chitra Singh was brought dead to the hospital and Manvendra Singh sustained a chest injury but he is conscious. Their son has sustained minor injuries," Solanki said.

The former CM of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, also expressed condolences over the demise of Singh's wife and prayed for the speedy recovery of the Congress leader.

"The news of the demise of Chitra Singh, wife of Manvendra Singh Jasol, in a road accident is sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of Manvendra Singh Jasol and other family members injured in the road accident," Gehlot posted on X. (ANI)

