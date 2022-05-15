Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart is scheduled to be held from July 22-24 in Jaipur, Principal Secretary Tourism of Rajasthan Gayatri A Rathore informed.

In an elaborate presentation, Rathore said that Rajasthan is not only a favoured destination for tourism but also for investment in tourism and its allied projects.

"This is supported by the fact that the largest number of memorandums of understanding and the letters of intent were signed in the tourism sector for the Invest Rajasthan Roadshows: Rs 11,906 crores for 363 projects which will generate an employment of 57,138 persons."

The Principal Secretary further said that along with its cultural and royal heritage, Rajasthan is also a huge destination in arenas of wildlife, eco-rural, wellness, leisure, pilgrimage, weddings, etc.

The Rajasthan Tourism Policy, she said, has further accentuated the scope of Rural Tourism, Film Tourism, and Heritage Tourism.

She hoped for the pro-active participation of stakeholders in the forthcoming RDTM in July. "The recent budget announcements including the tourism and hospitality sector being given the benefits of the industry has galvanized the sector," she said

The Director of Tourism, Rashmi Sharma has announced the heritage certificates for five projects which were handed over to them during the roadshow.

The certificates are more elaborate and aesthetically designed. Three short films prepared by the Department of Tourism were also screened on the occasion. These films were on the recently held Rajasthan Diwas celebrations, the World Heritage Sites in Rajasthan and the Cuisines of Rajasthan. The roadshow was well attended by the stakeholders in the tourism sector. (ANI)

