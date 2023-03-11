Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 11 (ANI): Police on Saturday detained Rajasthan BJP leaders and workers in Jaipur after the party launched a massive protest against the Congress government in the state.

Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore along with several other BJP workers and leaders have been detained by Police during the protest.

After being detained by police, BJP Dy LoP Rajendra Rathore said, "The government turning their backs on widows after making promises, taking four years' time, misbehaving with them and beating Kirodi Lal Meena who was on his way to see the widows is the symbol of government's undemocratic means...We will put up a peaceful protest."

"We have initiated the protest today and we will continue it. The kind of behaviour the state govt is showcasing is an insult to democracy, we will take the protest against the govt further in all corners of the state," Rathore said.

"If this is the government's reason (job appointment should not be given to brother-in-law, right is of children) then why ministers of the government went in public and announced that children are young, the job appointment will be given to brother-in-law," Rathore added.

BJP workers and leaders were protesting over the matter of outcry by widows of jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Heavy police were deployed in Jaipur in view of the protest against the state government by BJP workers.

The protestors raised slogans against CM Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan and accused it of insulting the widow of jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

They could also be seen climbing up on barricades erected by the police to prevent untoward incidents.

Reacting to the BJP's protest, Congress leader and Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "We respect Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, he's a senior leader, it is not a BJP vs Congress thing. Rajasthan government is with the families of martyrs. BJP is politicising the issue, they might have received orders from the top brass."

"We all respect Kirodi Lal Meena, he picks up issues of the public but BJP needs to stop playing politics...When this matter became serious the BJP came into the picture," said Khachariyawas while speaking to ANI.

On Friday, BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena was rushed to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur after he reportedly sustained 'injuries' during a clash with police. While BJP workers staged a protest outside the hospital.

Meena and some party workers were detained by police on Friday on their way to Jaipur. They were supporting the protesting widows of Pulwama attack soldiers, in favour of their demands.

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena, who accompanied the protesting widows at the spot, alleged that the widows of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack were insulted by the state government.

Protests by the Pulwama widows intensified on Thursday as they sought justice from the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government by putting grass in their mouths.

They staged a protest in front of Sachin Pilot's residence on Wednesday and marched towards the Chief Minister's residence where the police stopped them. The widows had earlier alleged that the police personnel had misbehaved with them. (ANI)

