Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by a boy for resisting his rape attempt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the girl was found in an cattle shed on Monday, they said.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Helps Airlift Mountaineer Anurag Maloo From Kathmandu to AIIMS-Delhi.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the accused allegedly tried to rape his daughter and strangled her to death when she resisted, police said.

A case of murder, kidnapping and attempt to rape has been registered in connection with the incident, they said.

Also Read | Next Karnataka CM Announcement Tomorrow: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Likely to Announce Name for Chief Minister Post On May 17 in Bengaluru, Say Sources.

The accused (17) is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

The body was handed over to the victim's relatives after postmortem on Tuesday, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)