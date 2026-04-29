India News | Rajasthan: Flights Resume at Jodhpur as IAF Dornier Lands After Runway Upgrade

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 (ANI): Flight operations at Jodhpur Airport resumed after nearly a month as runway resurfacing work was completed, with an Indian Air Force Dornier aircraft landing early on Tuesday to mark the reopening of the main runway, officials said.

According to the Indian Air Force, the work was completed on time thanks to coordinated efforts and meticulous planning, and civil flights have resumed as a result.

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"Meticulous planning, seamless teamwork and relentless work output of AFS Jodhpur led to timely completion of the critical phase of runway resurfacing, which resulted in resumption of civil flights on April 28, 2026. An IAF Dornier aircraft landed at Jodhpur in the early hours of April 28 to mark the resumption of operations on the main runway," the South Western Air Command, said in a post on X.

https://x.com/SWAC_IAF/status/2049193351883411569?s=20

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Civil aviation authorities also confirmed that passenger operations have returned to normal after nearly a month-long pause.

"After nearly a month's interval, flight operations at #JodhpurAirport have resumed today. Passengers are moving smoothly at the terminal, and check-in, baggage drop and other processes are running normally," the Office of the Airport Director, Airports Authority of India, Civil Enclave, Jodhpur, said.

In another X post, the Jodhpur airport authority said, "After nearly a month-long interval, aircraft operations have resumed at Jodhpur Airport starting today. On this occasion, passengers were welcomed, and the Airport Director interacted with them. Delight and satisfaction were evident among the passengers."

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that recent flight disruptions at Jaipur Airport were due to scheduled maintenance work.

Earlier, replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said that runway repair work at Jaipur International Airport was carried out between March 17 and March 23, 2026, during afternoon hours.

The minister said the work was planned in consultation with airlines and notified in advance through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). Airlines adjusted their schedules accordingly and informed passengers about cancellations or delays.

The maintenance work was part of essential pre-monsoon preparations.

The government also said that airlines are free to decide routes and capacity based on commercial viability following deregulation of the domestic aviation sector.

To protect passenger interests, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued rules on facilities to be provided in cases of denied boarding, cancellations and delays.

The government has also taken steps to improve passenger experience, including expansion of terminal capacity, introduction of DigiYatra, self-baggage drop systems and better assistance for passengers with reduced mobility.

In addition, the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN, continues to expand air connectivity to smaller cities. So far, 663 routes connecting 95 unserved and underserved airports have been operationalised under the scheme. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)