Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) A retired IAS officer has been arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Wednesday.

According to an FIR lodged by victim Satveer Singh, about 10-12 people vandalised the house he was living in and opened fire on the directions of former IAS officer Rohitash Singh on October 21.

In the attack, Satveer's wife Krishna sustained bullet injuries, the FIR said.

According to police, the former IAS officer had purchased a piece of land in Parbatsar under the Peelwa police station limits while he was posted in Haryana.

The said land is registered in the name of Satveer who was a partner of the former IAS officer, police said, adding that the dispute is now over taking possession of the land.

"Both the parties have lodged FIR against each other over possession dispute over 84 bigha land. The matter is also sub-judice. We have arrested the retired IAS officer for being involved in the attack and taken him on three-day police remand," Peelwa SHO Surajmal Chaudhary said.

The accused was arrested on Monday and produced before a court a day after, the SHO said, adding police are looking for other accused involved in the attack.

