Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 31 (ANI): In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders for 13 IPS officers, according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel.

IPS Rajeev Kumar Sharma who was serving as Director General of Police in law and order, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been appointed as the new Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau), the transfer order said.

Also Read | Anil Kalajerao Babar Dies: Ruling Shiv Sena MLA From Khanapur-Atpadi in Sangli Passes Away at 74; To Be Accorded State Funeral.

Until now, the additional charge for this post was with ADG (ACB) Hemant Priyadarshy.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Ravi Dutt Gaur was transferred to Kota range as IG while H G Raghavendra Suhasa, who was IG Pali, was transferred to the post of IG Railways, the order said.

Also Read | Budget Session 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Parliament in Traditional Buggy (Watch Video).

IG Intelligence Hinglaj Dan was made IG Rules while Jodhpur range IG Jainarayan Sher replaced Dan, it said.

IG Law and Order Gaurav Srivastava was made IG CM security. Rahul Prakash, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jaipur, was shifted to Bharatpur range as IG, according to the order.

Other IPS officers who have been transferred include Prashan Kumar Khamesra, Vikas Kumar, Rajendra Singh, Anshuman Bhomia, Anil Kumar Tank and Om Prakash, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)