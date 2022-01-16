Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], January 16 (ANI): The Rajasthan Government has decided to hand over the Alwar rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.

This decision was taken after a high-level discussion in this case with the police officers through video conferencing. "A recommendation will be sent by the state government to the central government soon", added the CM.

Also Read | National Startup Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Start-Ups, 46 Announced Winners of the National Startup Awards 2021.

The Alwar case, where a specially-abled girl was found lying in a distressed condition, took a political turn on Saturday after the opposition parties started blaming the ruling Congress for suppressing the case. Earlier, the Police said that medical reports of the girl had ruled out rape. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)