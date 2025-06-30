Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has formed a three-member cabinet committee to look into the demands of the Most Backward Classes (MBC), including the gurjar community, and suggest solutions.

State Law Minister Jogaram Patel, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham are the members of the committee.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham belongs to the gurjar community and was previously active in the gurjar movements led by Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla.

"Thanks to Honorable Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma ji for forming a cabinet committee of three ministers under the agreement reached between Gurjar Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti and Rajasthan Government on June 8, 2025, in Pilupura," gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla said on X.

Sharing a copy of the order, Bainsla said, "We have full faith and hope that the state government under the leadership of the honourable chief minister will call a cabinet meeting as soon as possible and send a recommendation to the central government to include MBC reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution and will also work to get all the other demands under the agreement fulfilled positively within the stipulated time."

The Ninth Schedule contains a list of laws that are shielded from judicial review.

A gurjar 'mahapanchayat' was held at Karwari Shaheed Memorial (Pilupura) in Bharatpur on June 8 to press various demands of the community including the inclusion of MBC reservation in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

Vijay Bainsla, President of the Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, read out the government's assurance during the meeting, after which the mahapanchayat concluded with the community's consent.

Kirori Singh Bainsla, Vijay Bainsla's late father, had led several Gurjar agitations since 2006, including rail blockades on key routes.

