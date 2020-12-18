Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 18 (PTI) A 26-year-old primary school teacher at a government senior secondary school in a village in Rajasthan's Bundi district was booked on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl studying in the same school, police said.

The accused, who teaches Class 3 in the school, had raped the 16-year-old girl studying in Class 9 multiple times, the police said.

She was sent for a medical examination and an investigation is underway into the matter, they added. However, the accused teacher is yet to be arrested.

The teenager's parents reached the area police station on Friday and lodged a complaint of repeated rape with their daughter and also filming of the act, Hindoli DSP Shyam Sunder Vishnoi said.

The minor survivor stated in the complaint that the teacher, a resident of Bhilwara district, allegedly tempted her into a relationship and raped her several times, including two times at the school and once in a hotel in nearby Tonk district, the DSP added.

The accused teacher also filmed the act and threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone in the family, Vishnoi further said.

The last time she was violated was on September 2 this year when the accused apparently called the girl to the school in the pretext of giving her a subject textbook and raped her there, the police officer further said.

On Friday, the minor gathered courage and shared her ordeal with her parents following which the case was lodged, the DSP said.

An FIR was registered under Sections 376 and 363 of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act against the government school teacher, the DSP said.

The rape victim was issued summons for her statement before the magistrate under CrPC Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) and her account is likely to be recorded on Saturday.

