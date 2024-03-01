Didwana-Kuchaman (Rajasthan) [India], March 1 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) Chetak helicopter en route to Jaipur made a safe precautionary landing in Didwana village (100 km short of Jaipur) at 10:35 am on Friday due to engine chip warning light, officials said.

According to army officials, no very important person (VIP) was present on board.

The helicopter moved towards its destination after providing necessary technical assistance.

Earlier, a Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy met with a ground accident at the runway of INS Garuda, Kochi, officials said, adding that a navy sailor lost his life in the incident.

According to officials of the Indian Navy, the helicopter met with an accident during routine maintenance taxi checks. (ANI)

