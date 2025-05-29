Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Tika Ram Jully on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma accusing him of spending more time in Delhi and neglecting his responsibilities towards the state.

Jully sarcastically suggested that the chief minister should consider shifting his official residence from Jaipur to Delhi, given his frequent trips to the national capital.

"The government elected by the people of Rajasthan seems to be more accountable in Delhi than in the state it is supposed to govern," Jully said.

The Congress leader alleged that Sharma and his ministers avoid answering tough questions from the Opposition, often resorting to vague or evasive responses on matters of public interest.

Jully referred to the government as "parchi wali sarkar" (a government that waits for directives) and claimed that CM Sharma is not in a position to make independent decisions.

"Until a slip comes from Delhi, no decision is made here. It has been over one and a half years, and this government has failed on every front," he said.

The leader of opposition said, "CM frequently visits Delhi but the visits do not benefit the state as he has been unable to bring funds for the state."

He said that that law and order in the state has deteriorated and that mafia rule is on the rise.

"There is no rule of law left in Rajasthan," he claimed. He further accused the BJP government of fostering an environment of corruption and exploitation.

"Loot is rampant in every department and the common man is suffering. If the government does not act soon, the public will respond in kind," he warned.

