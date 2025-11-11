Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 11 (ANI): Army officer Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, conducted a comprehensive review of Army Aviation operational readiness and integration on Tuesday, during the ongoing Exercise Trishul, an official statement informed.

The Army Commander visited a forward operating aviation base in Jaisalmer that is sustaining 24x7 day-and-night operations in close conjunction with land manoeuvre forces as part of Exercise Maru Jwala and Exercise Akhand Prahar in the desert sector.

According to the statement, the review focused on the induction of new platforms, improving situational awareness, and delivering precision effects. Emphasis was placed on command-and-control arrangements and the transition towards a digital battlefield to accelerate decision-making and compress execution cycles.

"Tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) were rigorously examined to ensure interoperability between rotary-wing assets and land forces during high-tempo manoeuvre operations," according to the statement.

The Army Commander directed refinement of procedures that reduce sensor-to-shooter timelines and enhance survivability in complex, degraded environments.

Highlighting the role of human capital, the Army Commander met frontline aircrew, including women aviators flying ALH-WSI Rudra platforms, commending their professionalism and contribution to operational capability. The GoC-in-C also reviewed maintenance and logistics, vital for sustained operations.

The statement mentioned that the visit validated the Army's growing aviation-enabled strike and reconnaissance capability in the desert theatre and reinforced the imperative of jointness, innovation, and readiness.

The commander praised the units for their high standards of training and ordered continued sharpening of multi-domain integration to maintain operational advantage. He underscored training realism, risk mitigation, and rapid lessons-learnt incorporation to ensure concepts mature into deployable, survivable capabilities across the force and sustain operational advantage at all times.

Meanwhile in Rajasthan's Barmer, the Indian Air Force's South Western Air Command conducted the military exercise "Maha Gajraj", with fighter and transport planes practicing landing on the airstrip built on Bharatmala Highway 925. Multiple aircraft, including the transport C-295 aircraft, the Jaguar fighter jet, and a Sukhoi jet conducted combat exercises. (ANI)

