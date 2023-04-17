Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a godown here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Subhash Chowk police station area, they said

According to Subhash Chowk police station SHO Ramphool Meena, relatives of the deceased, identified as Ramprasad, protested demanding compensation and government jobs for family members and did not allow the body to be taken for postmortem.

Ramprasad allegedly committed suicide in a transport godown, he said, adding that the relatives were not allowing the body to be removed from the godown.

Before taking the extreme step, Ramprasad had purportedly recorded a video which went viral on social media platforms.

In the purported video, he has accused Rajasthan cabinet minister Mahesh Joshi, a local hotel owner and some other people of creating so much trouble to his family that "today I am going to commit suicide".

Minister Joshi could not be contacted for his comments.

SHO Meena said that efforts are being made to pacify the relatives of the deceased so that the body can be sent for postmortem and further action be taken.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member Kirori Lal Meena expressed grief over the suicide and demanded immediate relief and strictest action against the culprits.

"The suicide by Ramprasad ji Meena in Jaipur is very sad. It is so shameful that a poor man has to take the step of suicide after being upset with the minister of Ashok Gehlot government. Such an incompetent and useless government has no right to remain in power even for a moment," Meena tweeted.

