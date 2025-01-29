Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) A curious demand raised during a 'Raatri Chaupal' meeting of the district collector in Rajasthan's Barmer left officials surprised.

Barmer collector Tina Dabi was conducting the meeting at the Atal Seva Kendra on Tuesday night to listen to people's grievances when Mangi Lal from Jorpura village demanded a helicopter to commute to his house.

In a written complaint, Lal claimed some locals encroached a stretch of land leading to his house and began farming for the past several days.

Since the approach way to his house was blocked, the district administration should provide him with a helicopter to help him travel to and fro his house, Lal demanded.

In response, Dabi directed sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Badrinarayan to take action in the matter.

On Wednesday, Badrinarayan inspected the spot and issued directions to the encroachers to free the land within three days.

The main encroacher is a government school teacher, the SDM said.

The administration had earlier removed encroachments from this particular stretch of kutcha road, yet crops were sown there again, the SDM said.

Punitive action will be initiated against the guilty, he added.

