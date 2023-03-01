Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Wednesday met BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena and the families of CRPF jawans from the state who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack and said he will bring their demands to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's notice.

Meena and the families of three CRPF jawans from Rajasthan who were killed in the Pulwama attack have been sitting on a dharna outside the state assembly, demanding that the government fulfil the remaining promises made to them.

Soldiers Welfare Minister Gudha told reporters that it's "a matter of shame" that the families of the soldiers who died for the country have to sit on a dharna.

He also said that he will bring the issue to CM Gelhot's notice during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening.

"These (security personnel) have made the supreme sacrifice for the country and the government has given them the status of martyrs. We have given them the package announced for the martyrs. The remaining demands will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot."

Meanwhile, Meena, who is leading the dharna since Tuesday, met the chief minister's secretary Aarti Dogra at the secretariat.

Rohitash Lamba, Hemraj Meena and Jeetram Gurjar -- all from Rajasthan -- were among the 40 CRPF jawans killed in the suicide attack on by terrorists in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

Meena has said that the Rajasthan government has not fulfilled some of the promises made by the state government to the families of the jawans. The demands include installing statues of the jawans, giving jobs to their relatives on compassionate grounds, construction of roads in their villages.

