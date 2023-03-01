Ranchi, March 1: In a shocking incident, a class 9 student was killed near Gunghusa in Dhanbad on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Aditya Mandal (15), a student of a local private school. Two of Aditya's friends have been detained in connection with the murder.

According to a report by the Times of India, the deceased was found dead under the rail over a bridge in the city. The complaint was filed by the deceased's father, Sudam Mandal. In his Complaint, Mandal alleged that his son went to the tuition and returned home at around 6 pm on Monday. When he returned, Vishnu Mandal (19), a neighbour, called Aditya to have chowmein at a nearby eatery. Punjab Shocker: Engineering Student Killed in Deadly Clashes Between Two Groups in Patiala’s Punjabi University (Watch Video).

I scolded him as his exams were near. Sometime later, Mandal again called Aditya to come out. Aditya went out this time, his father said. However, at around 8:30 pm, he received a call that Aditya was lying unconscious under the Rail over Bridge. When the complainant reached the spot, he found Aditya dead. As per the reports, the deceased was found with his dead crushed, apparently with a stone. Mumbai Shocker: 19 Year Old College Student Stabbed to Death With Sharp-Edged Weapons in Middle of Road in Chunabhatti, Accused Absconding.

The cops reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Subsequently, Vishnu Mandal and another youth were picked up for interrogation. According to the police, the motive behind the murder is yet to be known. The police have launched a detailed probe into the matter.

