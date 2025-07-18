Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has released a fresh list of 25 most active wanted criminals that includes some members linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN issued the list on Thursday. The list includes names of 12 new criminals involved in serious crimes, many of whom carry cash rewards running into lakhs of rupees.

Also Read | 'There Should Be No Double Standards on Energy Trade': India Rejects EU's 18th Sanctions Package on Russia, Reaffirms Commitment to Energy Security.

The ADG has directed police commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur, all range IGs, district SPs, DCPs, GRP officials and ATS/SOG units to intensify efforts for the arrest of these listed criminals.

"These 25 criminals pose a serious threat to society. Arresting them is our highest priority. All police units will work in coordination to ensure none of them escape. We also urge the public to share any information with the police without hesitation," the ADG said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams TMC for Shielding Illegal Infiltrators in West Bengal, Vows Constitutional Action; Says Infiltrators Threaten National Security and Bengali Culture.

The list includes individuals wanted in cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, Arms Act violations, NDPS Act offences, and theft.

The list include Lawrence Bishoi gang member Rohit Godara, wanted in 20 cases of murder and robbery, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh from Rajasthan Police and Rs 5 lakh from the NIA.

Mahendra alias Sameer Meghwal is name in the list. He is wanted in 25 cases including attempt to murder and theft, with a reward of Rs 5 lakh from the NIA and Rs 2 lakh from the state police.

Virendra Singh Charan, Satvinder alias Goldy Brar, Anmol alias Bhanu, Shyam Sunder alias Sanwaria, Sunil Kalu Meena, and Anil Pandya are also among those listed, with rewards ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

Mahesh Harijan, Amarjeet Vishnoi, Subhash Moond alias Subhash Baral and Ajay Singh alias Ajju Bana are among the other criminals mentioned in the list.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)