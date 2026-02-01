Lucknow, February 1: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of a teenager whose body was discovered near a village government building on Saturday, January 31 The victim, identified as 17-year-old Kamlesh Kumar, was allegedly beaten to death by the suspect, who suspected the youth of being involved in a relationship (affair) with his wife.

The body of Kamlesh Kumar was found on Saturday morning in the vicinity of the panchayat building in Rawatpur village. Upon receiving the report, local law enforcement secured the scene and initiated a preliminary investigation. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed to reporters that the victim appeared to have been struck on the head with a heavy wooden stick. Shahjahanpur Shocker: Man Suspects Wife of Being Involved in Illicit Relationship, Throws Acid on Her, His 2 Daughters in UP Village.

Motive for the Assault

Following the discovery, police utilised forensic evidence and local intelligence to narrow down the suspects, eventually leading to the arrest of a man identified as Anees. The investigation revealed that Anees, a resident of the same area, had grown increasingly suspicious of the teenager's interactions with his 22-year-old wife. According to police statements, the suspect claimed to have found several WhatsApp messages and call logs between the two on his wife's mobile phone.

Driven by these suspicions, the accused allegedly confronted the teenager on Friday night. The confrontation escalated, resulting in the fatal assault. Police recovered a stick from the suspect's possession, which is believed to be the murder weapon. Shahjahanpur Shocker: 32-Year-Old Drug-Addict Shot Dead by Father in Uttar Pradesh’s Tilhar Town.

Legal Proceedings and Custody

The Shahjahanpur police have registered a case of murder against Anees. The body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death and the nature of the injuries. SP Rajesh Dwivedi stated that the accused has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officials noted that additional statements from family members and neighbours are being recorded to build a comprehensive case for the upcoming court proceedings.

