Pakistan Win by 111 Runs! A clinical finish by Pakistan. A big win here and they clinch the three-match series 3-0. They will head into T20 World Cup 2026 as a confident unit. Australia definitely missed some of its key players on this short tour. That's all from this game!
Another one bites the dust as Pakistan inch closer towards the victory and whitewash! It is Abrar Ahmed who pockets a wicket here, his first of the night.
Australia further sinking here as they are seven down now. Mohammad Nawaz takes two wickets in one over and with that completes his five-wicket haul. He finishes with impressive figures of 5/18 in his four overs
Pakistan have managed to send back Marcus Stonis and Cameron Green. So, Australia have now lost half the side with still 127 runs required.
The partnership between Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis is now worth 42 off 31 balls as Australia need 150 more runs to win from 12 overs. Australia will have their hopes as long as this pair stays at the crease.
OUT! Poor shot selection by Matt Renshaw, and he pays the price for it. Shaheen Afridi claims his second wicket as Renshaw tries the scoop but fails to connect, and has his stumps rattled.
OUT! Australia are off to a disastrous start, losing both openers in the first two overs. Matt Short went for the big shot, but failed to get the elevation as a running Babar Azam claimed a spectacular catch at mid-off region.
OUT! Shaheen Afridi comes into the XI, and manages to clean up Australian captain Mitchell Marsh in his first over itself. Marsh was completely beaten by the inswinger and ended up missing the ball.
A gem of an innings from Shadab Khan and a half-century from Babar Azam ensured Pakistan set an imposing total in Lahore. Khan scored a brisk 46 off 18, while Azam remained unbeaten on 50 off 36.
OUT! Shadab Khan's brilliant cameo in the middle comes to an end. Khan went for the big shot, but managed to hand a simple catch to the wicket-keeper for a 19-ball 46, which included two fours and five sixes.
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan enter the third and final T20 International today at the Gaddafi Stadium with an opportunity to secure a rare 3-0 series whitewash against Australia. You can find the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Having already clinched their first T20I bilateral series win over the Australians since 2018, the hosts are looking to maintain their unbeaten momentum just six days before the 2026 T20 World Cup commences in the subcontinent. PAK vs AUS: Usman Tariq Trolls Cameron Green After ‘Chucking’ Gesture.
The series has been a triumph for Pakistan’s new leadership and spin department. Captain Salman Ali Agha has excelled in his promoted role at number three, headlined by a blistering 76 in the second T20I. Pakistan’s strategy of preparing slow, turning tracks has paid dividends; in the previous match, all ten Australian wickets fell to spin, with Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan proving unplayable. PAK vs AUS: Cameron Green's 'Chucking' Gesture Ignites Debate Over Pakistan Bowler Usman Tariq's Action.
Mitchell Marsh’s Australia, missing several key veterans including the injured Pat Cummins, have struggled to adapt to the Lahore conditions. The visitors were bowled out for just 108 in the second encounter, highlighting significant concerns regarding their middle-order resilience against slow bowling. Today’s fixture serves as a critical dress rehearsal for Australia to find a winning formula before their World Cup opener.