Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan enter the third and final T20 International today at the Gaddafi Stadium with an opportunity to secure a rare 3-0 series whitewash against Australia. You can find the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Having already clinched their first T20I bilateral series win over the Australians since 2018, the hosts are looking to maintain their unbeaten momentum just six days before the 2026 T20 World Cup commences in the subcontinent. PAK vs AUS: Usman Tariq Trolls Cameron Green After ‘Chucking’ Gesture.

The series has been a triumph for Pakistan’s new leadership and spin department. Captain Salman Ali Agha has excelled in his promoted role at number three, headlined by a blistering 76 in the second T20I. Pakistan’s strategy of preparing slow, turning tracks has paid dividends; in the previous match, all ten Australian wickets fell to spin, with Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan proving unplayable. PAK vs AUS: Cameron Green's 'Chucking' Gesture Ignites Debate Over Pakistan Bowler Usman Tariq's Action.

Mitchell Marsh’s Australia, missing several key veterans including the injured Pat Cummins, have struggled to adapt to the Lahore conditions. The visitors were bowled out for just 108 in the second encounter, highlighting significant concerns regarding their middle-order resilience against slow bowling. Today’s fixture serves as a critical dress rehearsal for Australia to find a winning formula before their World Cup opener.