Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Police will go fully paperless with the e-file module system being adopted in a phased manner.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra on Friday issued guidelines for the transition.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Allows Foreign Hindu-Christian Couple To Register Marriage in National Capital.

"The DGP has issued detailed guidelines to the police officers and directed them to adopt the e-file module in a phased manner to make the functioning of the police department paperless. Mishra started it by e-signing the order on the same," according to a release.

The e-file module will be implemented in branches of the police headquarters, police ranges and offices of the superintendents of police and their subordinates in phases. From January 30, the work of file maintenance will be done on the basis of the e-file module's work plan, Mishra said in the statement.

Also Read | Winter Vacation: Haryana Government Extends Holidays in Schools Till January 21 in View of Prevailing Cold Weather Conditions.

The State Crime Records Bureau has been appointed as the nodal agency for the project's implementation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)