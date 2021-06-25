Jaipur, June 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan rose to 9,51,826 on Friday with 131 fresh cases, officials said.

The death toll stood at 8,905 as no new fatality was reported in the state due to coronavirus.

Of the 131 cases, 17 were reported from Jodhpur, among others.

A total of 9,41,048 patients have recovered from the disease so far and there are 1,873 active cases in the state.

