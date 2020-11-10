Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 1,902 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 2,15,071, while 10 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 2,008, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 379 were reported from Jaipur, 278 from Jodhpur, 210 from Ajmer, 145 from Alwar, 119 from Kota, and 110 from Bikaner, among other districts, it said.

So far, Jaipur has reported 387 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, followed by 196 in Jodhpur, 149 in Ajmer, 147 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 97 in Bharatpur and 76 in Pali.

Of the total 2,15,071 cases, 16,725 are under treatment, the bulletin said.

So far, 1,96,338 people have been discharged after treatment in the state, it said.

