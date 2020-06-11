Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Rajasthan reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking their number to 264 as 51 new cases of the infection surfaced in the state.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state climbs to 11,651.

Two fatalities were reported from Jaipur and one death each was reported in Bharatpur and Dausa. The fifth person was from another state, an official said

Sixteen of the new positive cases were reported in Jaipur, followed by 14 in Ajmer, eight in Jhunjhunu, two each in Alwar, Jhalawar and Kota, and one case each was reported from Baran, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Ganganagar, Sawaimadhopur and Tonk districts, he said.

A total of 8,596 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 8,221 of them have been discharged so far. The number of active cases stands at 2,791.

