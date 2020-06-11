Mumbai, June 11: A rescue operation has been launched after a three-year-old boy fell into an open drain in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Thursday. According to initial reports provided by news agency ANI, local authorities, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were involved in the rescue operation. It remains unclear how the toddler fell into the drain. The identity of the boy also remained unknown. Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Open Drain at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri.

"The search operation by flood response team with the help of ropes and hook anchor, and kayak is in progress. Navy divers and NDRF team deployment were requested through DMCR. Search operation continues," Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale told a daily. Last year, a three-year-old boy fell into a stormwater drain at Ambedkar Chowk in Malad East and drowned.

Toddler Falls Into Drain in Ghatkopar, Search Operation Launched:

A three-year-old boy falls in a drain in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; search and rescue operation underway with the help of Indian Navy and NDRF divers pic.twitter.com/AKrBm6hpsM — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

The boy, identified as Divyansh, was strolling outside his house when he fell into the drain near Goregaon-Malad Link road. A search and rescue operation was immediately launched but the boy remained untraceable. A CCTV footage capturing Divyansh's last movements before he fell into the drain triggered outrage.

