India News | Rajasthan: Rescue Operations Still Underway to Save 5-year-old Boy Trapped in Borewell in Dausa

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], December 11 (ANI): Rescue operations are still underway to save a 5-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa.

District Collector Devendra Kumar confirmed that a new machine had been brought in after the previous machine had broken down.

Also Read | Suresh Gopi's Residence Robbed: Kerala Police Arrest 2 History-Sheeters for Looting Actor-Turned-Politician and Union Minister's Ancestral Home in Eravipuram.

"The machine had broken down; our second machine has arrived... Our rescue operation is going on. The rescue operation will continue until the child is taken out," Kumar said.

The incident occurred when the boy fell into the borewell while playing. A rescue operation was quickly launched to extricate him from the 150-foot deep borewell.

Also Read | Atul Subhash's Suicide Case: Victim's Family Demands Justice, Strict Action Against Harassers.

Rescue official Yogesh Kumar said that a 35-meter deep hole had already been dug to rescue the boy, but more digging was needed.

"We have dug a hole of 35 meters deep and require digging in some 46 to 48 meters more to rescue the boy. We are doing our best and are trying to complete the rescue operations today," said Yogesh while speaking to ANI.

On Tuesday, the XCMG 180 piling rig machine had been brought to the spot to dig a 150-foot deep tunnel near the borewell to rescue the child.

According to district administration officials, the child is at a depth of approximately 150 feet and is in stable condition.

"The child is at a depth of about 150 feet and is being continuously given oxygen. The medical team is present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams have also reached the spot," the Dausa District Magistrate said.

"Excavation is being done with a JCB. Rescue efforts are being made, and the child's condition is fine," he said.

Earlier this year in September, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa, after 18 hours of rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF.

The girl was trapped at a depth of 28 feet, and a parallel approach was initiated to rescue her. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)