Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Operations to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a borewell while playing in Dausa in Rajasthan continued on Tuesday, officials said.

"Rescue operation has going on the whole night. NDRF-SDRF teams are working... the administration is trying their best (to rescue the child)," Dausa District Magistrate Devendra Kumar said.

The boy fell into a borewell on Modnay while playing, prompting the district administration to immediatley launch a rescue operation.

According to district administration officials, the child was at a depth of about 150 feet and his condition was said to be stable.

"The child is at a depth of about 150 feet and is being continuously given oxygen. The medical team is present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams have also reached the spot," Dausa District Magistrate said.

"Excavation is being done with a JCB. Rescue efforts are being made, and the child's condition is fine," he said.

Earlier this year in September, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa after 18 hours of rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF.

The girl had been stuck at a depth of 28 feet and a parallel approach was initiated to rescue her. (ANI)

