Jaipur, Jul 10 (PTI) The State Election Commission on Friday said a decision on holding urban local bodies and gram panchayat polls in Rajasthan will be taken at an appropriate time and after detailed discussion with the departments concerned after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

SEC Commissioner Mehra said the commission will take a decision after assessing the coronavirus situation and preventive measures against the disease, besides the availability of police force.

Also Read | Dharavi Gets Parise From WHO For Breaking COVID-19 Transmission Chain, Aaditya Thackeray Credits 'Dharavikars' For Chasing Coronavirus.

The commission held a detailed discussion with the officials of the Home Department, Panchayati Raj and Local Self-Government and Health Department here on Friday about the proposed election of municipal bodies, panchayats and municipal corporations in August.

Mehra said elections for 136 urban local bodies and 3,859 gram panchayats are to be held as their terms will complete.

Also Read | Amazon Asks Employees to Delete TikTok Over Security Risks: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, the situation was discussed in details with officials of all the department, he said.

In the meeting, Local Self-Government Department urged the SEC to postpone the urban local bodies' election slated for August.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)