Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited has approved a proposal to equip stand-alone mini-drinking water supply systems to 200 villages with solar power.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: 50,000 Doses of Russia’s EpiVacCorona Likely to be Available by 2020 End.

The decision is in accordance with the Rajasthan Solar Energy Policy, 2019 and Rajasthan's 2020-21 Budget announcement, mandating RRECL to run 200 water supply systems with solar energy on a pilot basis, an official statement said on Friday.

Also Read | All-New Hyundai i20 Garners 20,000 Units in Just 20 Days Of India Launch.

“The pilot project will reduce the dependence of rural areas. They will be relieved of energy cost for drinking water and worries of power outages. The solarisation of water pumps will also help the government in saving electricity, money and environment,” RRECL Chairman Subodh Agarwal said.

As per the statement, the locations have been identified from a list of 248 areas specified by the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED).

The pilot project is estimated to cost Rs 8 crore, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)