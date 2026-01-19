Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 19 (ANI): A massive influx of tourists is being witnessed across Rajasthan, including Jaipur. Travellers from both India and abroad are flocking to the state's major tourist destinations, providing a significant boost to the state's tourism industry.

The highest concentrations of tourists are currently in Jaisalmer and Jaipur, which welcome thousands of domestic and foreign visitors daily. The 'Pink City' remains the top choice for foreign tourists, who are particularly drawn to its historical sites, local cuisine, and vibrant art and culture.

A French tourist lauded India and its people, saying she found the City Palace and Hawa Mahal the most attractive destinations.

"We are from France. This city is very beautiful, and there are many people here. Indians have been friendly to us. I like this country as well. We visited Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Amer Fort and many more places. We explored several temples and minarets. We have been to Agra to see the Taj Mahal, and we also went to New Delhi," she said.

The number of domestic tourists is also rising steadily. Owing to the State Government's efforts, this tourism season is on track to break previous records.

Saif, a tourist from Hyderabad who arrived in Jaipur two days ago, said he visited several major tourist attractions and spent time learning about the city's history and culture.

"I came to Jaipur about two days ago. I went to Amer Fort, Sheesh Mahal, and City Palace, and spent about 3 hours touring the city. We explored various museums and forts and learnt about Jaipur's history. Jaipur has been kind to us. We made some great memories in the Pink City. We will leave for Ajmer today, but we will surely come back here again," he said.

Another domestic tourist from Himachal Pradesh, Nakul, said that the college trip to Jaipur helped him better understand the country's rich and vibrant cultural heritage and appreciate the city's people and food.

"We came to Jaipur on a college trip and loved this city. We have been to Jantar Mantar, Amer Fort, among other places. We learnt about astronomy and the cultural history of our country through these places. The people, the food, and the culture of Rajasthan are beautiful. We will be doing camel riding today. After Jaipur, we will go to Udaipur and Jaisalmer," he said.

In Jaipur, heavy crowds are being reported at: Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, Albert Hall, City Palace, Jantar Mantar and Nahargarh Fort.

Tourism experts and guides note that Rajasthan is receiving a steady flow of visitors from countries including the USA, Australia, England, Germany, and Russia.

A tourist guide, Virendra Singh Shekawat, explained that more international tourists have resumed arriving in India, particularly in Rajasthan, since the coronavirus pandemic and highlighted Rajasthan's role in strengthening India's tourism sector.

"There was a time we were seeing a decline in foreign tourists to our country, which has recovered in 2026. We are witnessing heavy footfall of international tourists, just as before the COVID pandemic. People from France, Germany, Japan, and other countries have resumed visiting India, and the same influx is expected to continue till March in Jaipur. Rajasthan teaches many cultural values to foreign tourists, who then take them across the world, making it a very important part of India's tourism sector," he stated.

The peak tourism season, which began in November, will remain in full swing through February. It is expected that a large number of domestic and foreign 'Pavnes' (guests) will continue to arrive in the land of sand dunes, further accelerating the growth of Rajasthan's tourism business.

Scenes from Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, Jantar Mantar, Albert Hall, and other sites show large gatherings of domestic and international tourists. (ANI)

