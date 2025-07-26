Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India] July 26 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday paid a condolence visit to the families of the seven students who lost their lives in the tragic government school roof collapse incident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar.

Raje met with the grieving families, expressing her solidarity and support. She also mentioned that the Chief Minister had made some announcements the previous day, and they would follow up on them.

Speaking to the media, Raje emphasised that they would work on issues such as education and ration distribution, and conduct a review meeting to discuss ways to improve the village's condition.

"Everyone has united in this time of grief. There are some things that the Chief Minister announced yesterday, and we will follow up on them. We will work out issues like education, ration... We will conduct a review meeting on how to improve the condition of the village...," the BJP leader said.

Vasundhara Raje said the tragic roof collapse at a school in Jhalawar, which claimed the lives of seven students, could have been avoided had the building been identified as unsafe and students relocated.

"Seven school children died. Around 27 children are injured. As soon as we came to know, we were stunned. Had this building been identified and children shifted to some safe building, this would not have happened," Raje said after visiting the injured at a hospital in Jhalawar.

"The Education Department should conduct a survey of all school buildings. Where structures are found to be in a dilapidated condition, children must be shifted to safer schools immediately," she added.

Raje also raised concerns over the ongoing monsoon season, stressing the urgent need to demolish unsafe structures and construct new buildings.

"There is also this issue that it is the rainy season, and it is raining heavily. Dilapidated school buildings should be demolished, and new, modern buildings should be constructed. So that children's lives are not played with," she said.

Earlier today, agitated locals staged protests following the incident, demanding accountability and justice for the victims.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the incident in a video statement."...It is a tragic incident. I am saddened by the death of innocent children in this incident. The state government is with the family members of those who are affected by this. The administration has been directed to provide better treatment for the injured," he said.

"A probe will be conducted, and we will ensure that no such incident happens again," he added.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of each deceased student. "One family member will be given a contractual job, and the school building will be reconstructed. The new classrooms will be named in memory of the children who lost their lives," the CM said. (ANI)

