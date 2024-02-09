Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], February 9 (ANI): In a shocking incident in the Sangaria region of Hanumangarh district, a young man was brutally beaten to death in the village of Jandwala Sikhan in a dispute over a bike collision involving him and the assailants.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod, inflicting severe injuries. The victim's relatives rushed him first to the Sangaria Police Station and later to the district hospital for treatment.

Sangaria police registered a case against five suspects involved in the merciless assault. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh. Meanwhile, another victim, Soma Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital's trauma centre.

According to the police report, the assailants allegedly beat up the injured youth who had fallen on the road; subsequently, the attackers subjected both victims to a brutal assault using iron rods, leading to the tragic demise of Sandeep Singh. The injured Soma Singh is in critical condition due to the severity of the assault.

Circle Inspector Ramchandra Kaswan of the Sangaria police informed that Kuldeep Singh, the brother of the deceased, filed a report at the police station last evening, recounting the gruesome attack that claimed his brother's life and left his friend critically injured.

Kaswan claimed that the main accused of murder, the former Sarpanch of Jandwala Sikhan village, Jaskaran Singh and his associate Himmat Singh have been arrested after interrogation. (ANI)

