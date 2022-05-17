Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) A man and his son were burnt alive while trying to save their livestock from a burning hut on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Surjit Singh (45) and his son Kalu (15). Fifteen goats and some chickens also died in the blaze, SHO of Nohar police station Ravindra Singh Naruka said.

According to the police official, the incident occurred in Khopda village. The father-son duo suffered severe burn injuries while trying to save the animals and later died, he said.

The bodies have been kept at a government hospital mortuary and will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, the police officer said.

