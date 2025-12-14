Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Saturday termed the BJP-led NDA's performance in the Kerala local body elections a "historical victory," claiming the results marked a decisive expansion of the party's vote share and political footprint across the state.

"It is a historical victory for every BJP worker across the state because we have made significant strides in our vote share and political footprint," Chandrashekhar said, asserting that the NDA had made gains even in traditional strongholds of both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). According to him, the results have "established that the LDF is out of the picture," setting the stage for a future contest between the UDF and the NDA in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Government Directs All Schools To Conduct Classes up to IX, XI in Hybrid Mode.

The BJP leader also trained his guns on both the Left and the Congress, alleging corruption and governance failures. "We always attacked the LDF for their corruption and mal-governance, while Congress is in alliance with the CPI(M) in 27 states and eight Union Territories, so it should not mislead the people," he said, adding that the BJP did not seek "any endorsement from corrupt twins like the Congress and the Left."

The NDA's biggest breakthrough came in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it secured control for the first time, ending the LDF's four-decade-long rule. Of the 101 wards, the NDA won 50, while the LDF secured 29 and the UDF 19; two seats went to independents. The result is being seen as a major political setback for both the Left and the Congress in the state capital.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Plays Football With Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad, Gifts His Iconic Number 10 Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi (See Pics and Videos).

At the grassroots level, however, the Congress-led UDF emerged ahead, leading in 505 of the 941 Grama Panchayats as of Saturday night. The LDF was ahead in 340 panchayats, while the NDA led in 26. The Aam Aadmi Party won three wards, and 64 Grama Panchayats remained tied.

In Block Panchayats, the UDF led in 79 of 152, followed by the LDF in 63, with 10 witnessing ties. Chandrashekhar said the NDA's growing presence reflected a "clear appetite for change" among Kerala's voters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)