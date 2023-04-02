Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday appointed Rajendra Rathore as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and former state party chief Satish Poonia as Deputy Leader of the Opposition.

The post of Leader of Opposition was lying vacant after Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed as the Assam governor in February this year.

The decision was announced in the BJP Legislature Party meeting.

Informing about the selection of Rajendra Rathore as Leader of Opposition, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that MLA Phool Singh Meena proposed the name of Rajendra Rathore and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje seconded the proposal.

Arun Singh said that Rajendra Rathore has announced Satish Poonia as the deputy leader after discussing with senior party leaders.

BJP president of Rajasthan, CP Joshi said that Rajendra Rathore has been working in the Assembly for a long time and all the MLAs have unanimously elected him. The enthusiasm of the youth and the experience of the experienced people together will bring positive results, I have full faith that it will be very good."

Talking to the media Rathore said, "We will bring the corrupt face of the present state government in front of the public. I will fulfil all my duties and work for the public."

Rathore said that BJP is a family. Together, we will bring BJP's policies and programs to the common people of Rajasthan in the coming times."

"I'll raise the legacy of Gulabchand Kataria and will also try my best to maintain the dignity of this post. I want to thank former CM Vasundhara Rajya for confirming my election", Rathore added.

Meanwhile, Satish Poonia who has been elected as Deputy Leader of the Opposition said that no matter what happens, we'll always consider the organization paramount and try to bring BJP to power.

Poonia said, "The decision taken by the party is in the interest of the organization. Whatever role the party will give me, I will consider the organization paramount."

"The post of deputy leader is not constitutional, but Ghanshyam Tiwari and Rajendra Rathore have been working previously on it for a long time. It is our endeavour that all our alliances will oust Congress in Rajasthan legislative assembly election 2023 and BJP will record a majority in the state," Poonia added. (ANI)

