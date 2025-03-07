New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): On the eve of International Women's Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the crew members of Navika Sagar Parikrama II. The Defence Minister spoke to Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A of the Indian Navy, through video conferencing in New Delhi.

The sailing vessel of the officers, INSV Tarini, is currently on a sailing expedition to circumnavigate the globe. The ship is currently in the South Atlantic Ocean at a distance of 450 nautical miles from the previous port of call Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands, and is heading to Cape Town, South Africa.

Also Read | What Is Self-Deportation? Indians Migrated to US As Minors Under H-4 Visa Face Uncertain Future.

During the interaction, Singh lauded the courage, dedication, and resilience of the NSP II crew, who have embarked on a challenging voyage of circumnavigating the globe, as part of India's continued efforts to showcase Nari Shakti in high-endurance missions.

"I congratulate both of you for this expedition... Every Indian feels proud of both of you. You both are like my children, my daughter. The PM has conveyed his best wishes. When you are back, he will meet you. I am waiting for you to return, I will welcome you personally," the Defence Minister said.

Also Read | Delhi: Indian Foreign Services Officer Jitendra Rawat Dies by Suicide in Chanakyapuri, No Foul Play Suspected.

The crew is presently on the fourth leg and would reach Cape Town, South Africa on April 1, 2025 and finally complete their voyage of 23400 Nm (43,300 Km) at Goa by end May 25.

He congratulated the crew for the remarkable milestones of crossing Point Nemo, the world's most isolated waters and sailing through the Drake Passage, one of the most treacherous water bodies.

The Defence Minister reiterated the government's vision of a gender-inclusive armed force, encouraging more young women to aspire for careers in defence and adventure sports. He acknowledged the invaluable role of women in bolstering national security and reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding opportunities for women in the defence sector.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II (NSP II) is a flagship initiative of the Indian Navy, aimed at circumnavigating the globe through a two-women crew on board.

NSP II symbolises India's resolve to encourage women's participation in maritime and defence sectors, fostering leadership and self-reliance. The crew, comprising two women officers of the Indian Navy, underwent rigorous training in navigation, weather management, and ocean survival techniques before undertaking this prestigious journey, which was flagged off on October 2, 2024 at Goa by the Chief of the Naval Staff.

The Ministry of Defence has been at the forefront of ensuring greater representation of women in the Indian Defence Forces. Various initiatives, including permanent commission opportunities, increased intake in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA), and leadership roles in combat and aviation branches, have significantly contributed to a more inclusive force. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)