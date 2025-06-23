New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled on Monday a curated collection of 51 speeches President Droupadi Murmu delivered during her second year in office, and said it would become a "karma granth" of the 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

The book titled 'Wings to Our Hopes-Volume II', its Hindi version 'Ashaon Ki Udaan-Khand 2' and its e-version were released by Singh at an event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. It has been compiled by the Rashtrapati Bhavan and published by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State L Murugan were also present on the dais during the event.

In his address, the defence minister said, "This book will become a means to achieve the 2047 goal of making a Viksit Bharat."

'Wings to Our Hopes - Volume II' is a carefully curated collection of 51 speeches, offering a window into the vision, philosophy, and priorities of President Murmu during her second year in office (August 2023- July 2024), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement on Sunday.

