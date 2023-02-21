Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the annual convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati, to be held on February 24, a spokesperson at the university said on Tuesday.

He will be delivering an address, besides watching a performance by university students, she said.

Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar will also be attending the programme along with Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and other dignitaries, Visva Bharati spokesperson Mahua Banerjee said.

The convocation had to be deferred by two months owing to an agitation by a section of students over various issues, with the VC, at that point, stating the campus situation was not conducive for holding the annual event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the chancellor of the central university, had virtually addressed the last convocation ceremony on February 19, 2021.

