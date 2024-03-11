Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Monday that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the northeast state on March 14.

The visit comes very close to Lok Sabha elections expected to be held in April-May

Also Read | Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Ruling Alliance Names Former JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad as RS Candidate.

During his visit, the Defence Minister is scheduled to address two rallies in the state.

Speaking with ANI, the minister said, "He will address two rallies in Barpeta and Kokrajhar. Now our karyakartas are busy for the meetings of the Defence Minister. Assam BJP has formed clusters in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. The Union Ministers, BJP's central leadership will visit each cluster," Baruah said.

Also Read | Ramadan, Navratri, Ram Navami 2024: UP Police Issue Guidelines to Ensure Security Ahead of Festive Season.

"On March 14 Rajnath Singh will be visiting the state for a political event...All preparations are being made for the visit..." he said.

He further said that Assam BJP is now trying to win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that we (NDA) will win 11.5 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. It may be gone upto 12. But we are trying to win all 14 seats," the Assam Minister said.

BJP will contest in 11 out of 14 seats while its ally parties AGP will contest in Barpeta and Dhubri seats and UPPL in Kokrajhar seat.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is facing his third Lok Sabha election was on a two visit to the BJP-ruled state

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)