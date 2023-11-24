Mortal remains of Capt Shubham Gupta brought to his residence in UP's Agra (Photo/ANI)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): The mortal remains of Indian Army's Captain Shubham Gupta, who lost his life in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri to flush Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, were brought to his residence here in Uttar Pradesh.

Shubham Gupta's relatives and friends came to his residence to mourn his death along with his family.

Capt Shubham Gupta and four other Army personnel lost their lives during the encounter operation to eliminate or flush out the terrorists who were hiding in a thickly forested terrain in Kalakote in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in Poonch and Jammu for them where LG Manoj Sinha and senior Army officers paid homage.

The mortal remains of four fallen soldiers, Captain M V Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur were brought to Jammu, where LG Manoj Sinha, along with senior officials, accorded a tearful farewell at a wreath-laying ceremony.

The wreath-laying ceremony of Hav Abdul Majid, a resident of Poonch, was held in Poonch.

Five soldiers, including two Army Captains, lost their lives in the firefight carried over from Wednesday.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharamsala.

While the forces suffered five casualties on its side, two terrorists, including a top LeT commander and sniper, identified as Quari, were also neutralised on Thursday.The army informed further that it recovered large quantities of 'War Like Stores' from the encounter site.

Quari was infamous for orchestrating several attacks, including the Dangri incident, where six innocent civilians lost their lives on January 23, and the Kandi attacks in Rajouri's Poonch areas.His elimination marks a significant blow to the revival of terrorism in these districts, according to an army official.

Meanwhile, in heart-wrenching visuals from the wreath laying on Friday, army officers and soldiers were seen paying their last respects to their fallen comrades. (ANI)

