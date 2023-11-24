New Delhi, November 24: A Qatari court has admitted the Indian government's appeal against the death penalty handed down to eight former Indian Navy personnel in that country, according to media reports, even as there was no official word from the Ministry of External Affairs here on Friday. The Qatari court on Thursday admitted the appeal filed by the Indian government and the next hearing is to be held soon, the reports said. Indian Navy's Indigenous Guided Missile Destroyer 'Imphal' Achieves Milestone, Hits 'Bulls Eye' in Maiden Brahmos Missile Firing at Sea (Watch Video).

Last week, India said the appeal process against the death sentence given to the eight former Indian Navy personnel by a Qatari court is under process and it was hopeful of a positive outcome from it.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said India is engaged with the Qatari authorities on the matter and the government will continue to extend all legal and consular assistance to the Indian nationals. Indian Navy Veterans Sentenced to Death in Qatar: Qatari Court Accepts India's Appeal Against Death Sentence Given to Eight Former Indian Naval Officers.

The eight Indians were on October 26 given the death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case. Days later, an appeal was filed against the death sentence.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage.

Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)