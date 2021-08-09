New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition parties insisted on a discussion on the issue of Israeli-made military-grade Pegasus spyware allegedly being used to snoop on opposition leaders, government critics and journalists.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has admitted the discussion on the farmers' agitation against the farm laws, price rise and the flood situation in some parts of the country.

The Opposition parties insisted that the Pegasus issue should also be discussed.

As Opposition members stood up and some from the TMC started moving towards the Well of the House, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 12.00 hours.

Before adjourning, he said as many as eight MPs have given notices under rule 267. "Some are on Pegasus, some are on farmers' issue, some are on floods in different parts of the country because of heavy rains," Naidu said.

"I have already admitted, I have already said it in the Business Advisory (BAC) meeting and also conveyed to the government about the need to discuss the farmers' issue once again," he said as Opposition members sought to know of the notices on Pegasus.

Naidu said he has already admitted "farmers issue, price rise, flood issue and other issues" before adjourning the proceedings till 12 pm.

