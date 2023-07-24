By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha faced another washout for the third consecutive day on Monday and failed to transact significant business due to adjournment ahead of time as Opposition remained adamant in its demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make a statement in the Parliament on the ethnic strife in Manipur, and over suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fourth time till 11 am on Tuesday soon after it reassembled at 3 pm. Earlier, it faced three more adjournments-- first till 12 noon, second till 2 pm and third till 3 pm.

*The first adjournment was due to Opposition's protest in the Upper House seeking statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ethnic violence in Manipur, while other three adjournments occurred as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh continued sitting in the House even after his suspension for the entire Monsoon Session*.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Singh soon after the House reassembled at 12 noon after first adjournment on charges of "repeatedly violating” the Chair’s directives.

Even after his suspension from the remainder of the Monsoon Session, Singh didn't leave the House which led the Deputy Chairman Harivansh to announce two other adjournments-- first at 2 pm and the second at 3 pm.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the Chair, urged Sanjay Singh both times to move out and let the proceedings of the House function in a proper way.

"I urged Sanjay Singh to leave from the House as he has been suspended but he is still sitting on his designated seat. I again urge the Honorable MP to leave the House," the Deputy Chairman said.

Finally, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 11 am on Tuesday.

Opposition members protested over their demands and also sought revocation of Sanjay Singh’s suspension as Chairman Dhankhar first named the MP for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue.

Sanjay Singh came near the Chairman’s podium over opposition demands. Dhankhar told him to resume his seat. As the AAP member kept protesting, the Chairman named him. Soon after the Chairman named Sanjay Singh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion urging the Chair to suspend the AAP member, saying this kind of behaviour “is completely against the ethics and rules of the House.”

Sanjay Singh should be suspended from the entire session of the House, he said.

The Chairman put the motion for approval of the House and said Sanjay Singh was being suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament "for having repeatedly violated the directives of the Chair".

The Chairman then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Dhankhar had last week cautioned Sanjay Singh, saying that he will be forced to name the AAP member after he repeatedly protested against the proposed bill to replace the Centre's ordinance for control over services in Delhi.

Dhankhar had cautioned Sanjay Singh after urging AAP members to take their seats as he briefed the House about the proceedings of the Business Advisory Committee.

AAP has been among opposition parties demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the situation in Manipur and a detailed discussion on the issue.The government has said it is prepared to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The House could tansact a few business with tabling of papers at 11 am when it faced first adjournment as th Opposition started raising the issue requesting the Chair to consider their notices on suspension of business of the Upper House to conduct a detailed discussion on the matter.

Dhankhar then said he had received 27 notices under Rule 267.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien sought to raise the demands of opposition parties. The Chairman cautioned him and adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The first two days of the monsoon session were almost washed out over Opposition’s demands related to Manipur violence.

The Opposition has rejected the government's proposal for a short-duration discussion.

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and will continue till August 11. (ANI)

