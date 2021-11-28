New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The bill to repeal three farm laws is likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session, sources said on Sunday.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill-2021 has been listed in Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

Sources said after the bill is passed in Lok Sabha, it will be taken up in the Upper House of Parliament.

The bill seeks to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year now.

The bill's objects and statement says that "as we celebrate the 75th year of Independence -'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development."

"In view of the above, the aforesaid farm laws are proposed to be repealed. It is also proposed to omit sub-section (IA) of section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 (10 of 1955) which was inserted vide the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 (22 of 2020)," the bill further states.

The opposition has demanded that the bill should be taken up on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament starting Monday.

