New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Amid the protests by the INDIA bloc MPs, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till noon on Friday.

During Question Hour, amid the Opposition protests, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed for the smooth functioning of the house. As Opposition members failed to relent, Birla adjourned proceedings till noon, stating, "You are responsible for regularly disrupting House proceedings."

In the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivansh pointed out to the protesting members that due to continuous disruptions, the House has 56 hours and 49 minutes of the session so far.

"During the current session, due to continuous disruptions, we have lost 56 hours and 49 minutes of the session so far," he said.

However, the INDIA bloc MPs continued their protest, leading the chair to adjourn the House till noon.

Earlier in the day, the INDIA bloc MPs protested in the Parliament premises against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. They held a banner that read" SIR: silent invisible rigging." They also raised slogans alleging "vote theft."

Since the start of the current Monsoon Session, both Houses of Parliament have seen protests over the SIR.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked why the Election Commission of India is not providing the voter list.

" As per the petition, an affidavit can be submitted within 30 days, but no action will be taken. Why are they asking for the affidavit? If there is an intentional mistake, then you should investigate it. Why are you not providing us with the voter list? Why are you not investigating?... Do they even understand how crucial each voter is in the Vidhan Sabha elections? By removing nearly 1 lakh voters, they can clearly decide who wins," she told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday yet again said that not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar.

It has been over a week since the EC asked to submit claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft electoral roll of Bihar, which was published on August 1. (ANI)

