Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora on Tuesday handed over medical equipment like ICU beds and ventilators worth Rs 2.5 crore to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.

Bora said the equipment will be helpful for COVID-19 and other patients of at least six districts -- Darrang, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Nagaon -- who get treated at the medical college.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50i To Be Launched in India Soon, Specifications Emerge Online.

The items which were donated include ICU beds, ventilators, oxygen concentrators with SpO2 monitoring, inbuilt nebulisers, mattresses, multi-para monitors, wheel chairs and trolley stretchers.

The equipment worth Rs 2.5 crore was given from the MPLAD fund, Bora said. The six districts have reported many COVID-19 cases in recent months.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Congress Rift: TS Singh Deo’s Presence in Delhi Sparks Speculation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)