New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Delhi's Connaught Place.

A day after results of the Delhi Assembly elections in which the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost following a successful rule in the national capital, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said that she had fought the battle alone.

Also Read | Parvesh Verma Visits Native Place Mundka After Big Win, Thanks PM Narendra Modi and BJP for Giving Him Opportunity To Contest From New Delhi Seat Against Arvind Kejriwal.

She stated that the past year had been the most difficult year of her life.

"The last year has been the most difficult year of my life. In this entire year, only God has helped us. We have fought this battle alone, and I believe that no matter how big the evil is, or how powerful it is, it ultimately has to bow down to the truth," Maliwal told mediapersons.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 9, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Today, it is because of God's blessings that we are alive and able to fight for the truth. The people in front of us have a lot of power, money, and authority, but I have fought alone. God is with me and will remain with me in the future too. Evil does not have enough power to make the truth bow down," she said.

Maliwal's remarks appeared to be a veiled reference to the assault case in which she alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide, Bibhav Kumar, had 'assaulted' her at the then Chief Minister's residence.

Maliwal also criticized outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi after the AAP leader was seen celebrating her victory from the Kalkaji constituency in the assembly elections.

She shared a video of Atishi dancing and celebrating with supporters following her victory in the Kalkaji Assembly seat, terming it a "shameless display" in light of AAP's crushing defeat in the elections.

"What kind of shameless display is this? The party lost, all the big leaders lost, and Atishi Marlena is celebrating like this?" posted Swati Maliwal on X.

After the results on Saturday, Maliwal attacked AAP for losing the Delhi assembly elections, stating that God "punishes" those who commit crimes against women.

Notably, BJP won a historic mandate in the Delhi polls, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which had hoped for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

BJP won 48 seats and is leading on one seat in the Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)